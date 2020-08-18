Argentine bonds shrug off debt deal as gloomy economic outlook weighs

Adds background on SEC filing, economic context

BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentine bonds dipped on Tuesday, underscoring investor concern about the South American country's shaky economy, even after the government won creditor support for its $65 billion debt restructuring offer.

Argentina's over-the-counter bonds RPLATC fell an average of 0.8% and trade at around 45 cents on the dollar, well below the 54.8 cents net present value (NPV) of the government's proposal. The country's risk index also edged up.

Following months of tough negotiations, Argentina made a breakthrough with creditors in early August on a deal and filed a new offer to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. Creditors now have until August 28 to approve the deal.

The three main creditors groups who took part in the talks, including names like BlackRock, Ashmore and AllianceBernstein, have already backed the latest proposal, giving it a high chance of success.

Despite the backing, however, analysts said there were concerns about falling reserves, persistent capital controls and the economic recovery after the pandemic, and what that meant longer term about debt sustainability.

"The debt restructuring in itself doesn't provide enough of a positive shock or solution to the current economic crisis," Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Amherst Pierpont Securities said in a note to clients.

She added the current pricing indicated an exit yield of nearly 12% and that for further rises, creditors would want to see a pragmatic plan to deal with the crisis and positive news on talks with the International Monetary Fund.

"The damage to investor relations and the already weak economy from protracted debt restructuring process now questions whether the revised repayment terms are sufficient to service still onerous payments in 2025-2035," Morden added.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Rodrigo Campos, writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.