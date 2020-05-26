Argentine bonds rise, spreads tighten on restructuring optimism -traders

Adds context

BUENOS AIRES, May 26 (Reuters) - Argentine over-the-counter bonds RPLATC rose an average 2.5% on Tuesday and country risk 11EMJ tightened 180 basis points to 2,599 over U.S. Treasuries on optimism over the government's debt restructuring talks with creditors, traders said.

It was the first trading day since Argentina defaulted on Friday. People familiar with the debt revamp talks have said a breakthrough with bondholders could be announced within days over about $65 billion in distressed debt.

A top Argentine creditor group said on Saturday the government had invited it to sign a non-disclosure deal, signaling that talks could be moving to the next phase a day after the country defaulted on its sovereign paper.

Buenos Aires Province extended the deadline for its own bond restructuring negotiations until June 5, according to a statement by the provincial government on Monday, pushing back a previous deadline that had been set for May 26.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by David Gregorio)

