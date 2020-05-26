Argentine bonds rise, spreads tighten on restructuring optimism - traders

BUENOS AIRES, May 26 (Reuters) - Argentine over the counter bonds RPLATC rose an average 2.5% on Tuesday and country risk 11EMJ tightened 180 basis points to 2,599 over U.S. Treasuries on optimism over the government's ongoing debt restructuring talks with creditors, traders said.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein)

