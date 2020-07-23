Argentine bonds rise average 1.7% with eyes on debt deal

BUENOS AIRES, July 23 (Reuters) - Argentine over-the-counter bonds RPLATC rose an average 1.7% on Thursday morning, extending a rise a day earlier, as investor hopes rose that the government could reach a deal with creditors to restructure around $65 billion in foreign debt.

