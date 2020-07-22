Argentine bonds rise 1.8% on hopes over debt restructuring deal

Updates bond price rise

BUENOS AIRES, July 22 (Reuters) - Argentine over-the-counter bonds RPLATCclosed up an average 1.8% on Wednesday on hopes that the government would be able to reach an eventual debt restructuring deal with creditors, despite a seeming standoff between the two sides.

Analysts say Argentina and its creditors are likely to find a way to seal a $65 billion restructuring deal even after bondholders unified to reject the government proposal and put forward one of their own earlier this week.

