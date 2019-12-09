Argentine bonds rally as new economic minister named

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (IFR) - Several of Argentina's sovereign notes have risen by at least two points following President-elect Alberto Fernandez' appointment of Martin Guzman as the country's new economy minister.

The country's 7.625% April 2046 notes were trading at a price of 43.450 as of Monday early afternoon, up from a 41.150 price on Friday, according to MarketAxess data.

Similarly, the Argentine 5.875% Jan 2028 notes were changing hands at a price of 41.30 on Monday afternoon, up from lows of 37.715 last week, the data showed.

Market sentiment on how Guzman will handle the country's sizeable debt stack seems to skew positive. Guzman is a US-trained associate research scholar at the economics division of Columbia Business School, and is largely seen as a moderate choice.

"We're constructive on the appointment. We've heard he's a straight-shooter and he believes in the principles of the process," said a New York based investor, adding he expects negotiations between bondholders and the government to follow the appointment.

Following the country's default in 2001, Argentina conducted a large-scale bond exchange in 2005. The swap and larger restructuring of the debt left little room for negotiation with bondholders.

This time around, there is about US$100bn of debt in the balance and a US$57bn bailout package with the International Monetary Fund.

Meanwhile, investors have started to organize, hoping to speed up negotiations.

Two investor committees representing holders of Province of Buenos Aires bonds, which accounts for a large part of the debt and has a payment due in January, and a group for the country's sovereign debt have assembled.

"Whether they [investors] can actually get a quick resolution is very much in question," said Edwin Gutierrez a portfolio manager with Aberdeen Asset Management.

"Guzman is going to have to try to thread the needle of appeasing the IMF, bond holders and the Argie populace, whose interests are not aligned."

President Macri's strict austerity measures to comply with IMF targets were strongly criticized by opponents during his term. In August, Fernandez beat incumbent Macri by a wide 15 percentage points in the primary elections.

President-elect Fernandez, Guzman, former president Cristina Kirchner, who will serve as vice president, and the rest of the appointed presidential cabinet will be sworn in on December 10.

Guzman is the director of Columbia University's Initiative for Policy Dialogue's Debt Restructuring Program. He has previously been critical of President Macri's financial policies.

It is unclear when Guzman will unveil an initial negotiation plan, but a statement is expected as soon as this week.

"We like the fact that he cares about principles, which should be a refreshing change from the way they did things 15 years ago," said the New York based investor.

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi Editing by David Bell)

