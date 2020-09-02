Culture

Argentine bonds issued in recent restructuring start trading in gray market

New bonds issued by Argentina in its recent sovereign debt restructuring started trading in the gray market on Wednesday, the local BYMA securities regulator said in a statement, with official trading set to start on Monday.

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 2 (Reuters) - New bonds issued by Argentina in its recent sovereign debt restructuring started trading in the gray market on Wednesday, the local BYMA securities regulator said in a statement, with official trading set to start on Monday.

Argentina defused fears of a messy default after it gained backing from creditors, allowing it to exchange 99% of the bonds involved in a $65 billion restructuring, a deal that could set a precedent for future sovereign crises.

Dollar bonds maturing in 2030 were trading at 6,000 pesos, or $81. Dollar bonds maturing 2035 were trading at 5,500 pesos, or $74, while new inflation adjusted Treasury bonds maturing in 2026 traded at 84.4 pesos, or $1.14, traders said.

The results of the sovereign bonds restructuring, the ninth in the crisis-prone South American country's history, were announced on Monday after months of tense negotiations, framed by the coronavirus pandemic and a deep recession in the country.

Bondholders tendered 93.55% of the eligible bonds in the exchange, which with collective action clauses (CACs) allowed a near-full deal to go ahead. Traders said the freshly minted Argentine paper was also trading in New York on Wednesday.

