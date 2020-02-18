Argentine bonds drift yet lower amid IMF loan revamp talks

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Argentine bonds drifted 1% lower on Tuesday, the penultimate day of meetings in Buenos Aires with the International Monetary Fund, with policymakers rushing to hammer out a revamp of $44 billion in loans.

Bond prices have stumbled a total 3.5% lower so far this year as Argentina restructures about $100 billion in "unsustainable" debt it says it inherited from the previous administration. It has set itself a March 31 deadline to settle the rejig of IMF loans and then privately held bonds.

Investors say that deadline will be hard to hit. The IMF mission ends on Wednesday, with a statement that Argentina hopes will not only announce a postponement of loan repayments to the fund but support for its upcoming restructuring of bonds.

"Expectations are not good," said Mariano Marco del Pont, chief of trading of Silver Cloud Advisors in Buenos Aires.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman has said Argentina will neither adopt the kind of fiscal austerity measures the IMF usually prescribes for countries in default nor continue paying bond service it cannot afford. He has not said much publicly about specific policy proposals going forward.

"No news are bad news," del Pont said. "Until Argentina presents a real plan or program explaining how they are going to make the economy grow and cut the fiscal deficit, nothing will happen. And time is running out."

Local debt prices took a hit last week after the government was forced to abandon a bond sale due to low investor interest, and then stunned holders by unilaterally pushing back the principal payment of a local bond from Thursday until Sept. 30.

Guzman said austerity policies previously prescribed by the IMF were to blame for Argentina's debt crisis, and warned that future policies would not be dictated by bondholders likely to find the upcoming negotiations "frustrating."

Guzman is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a G20 meeting, where he will meet with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and hold a series of bilateral meetings to review Argentina's restructuring plans.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.