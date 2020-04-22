Argentine bond risk spreads widen as market braces for non payment

World Markets

Argentine bond prices fell and its country risk spread widened on Wednesday as the market braced for an expected nonpayment of $500 million in interest on government bonds that would kick off a 30-day grace period before default is declared.

The country's segment of JP Morgan's Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus 11EMJ shot out 136 basis points to 3,753 over safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper, indicating an increase in payment risk. Over the counter government bonds opened 1.2% weaker.

With its already weak economy further bloodied by a lockdown against the coronavirus that started on March 20, Argentina is contending with a mountain of what it has called "unsustainable" debt subject to a plan to revamp about $65 billion in bonds.

The plan drew initial boos from creditors. But the government and bondholders have about three weeks to negotiate a bond revamp deal that would be the latest in a long list of defaults by the crisis-prone South American country.

Wednesday's payment comes with a 30-day grace period after which, if it remains unpaid, Argentina would default, reviving memories of acrimonious battles with creditors after a nonpayment in 2002 that set off the biggest economic crisis in the country's history.

Argentina's economy ministry declined to comment on whether it would make Wednesday $500 million payment.

But Argentina's leaders have suggested that once a formal restructuring proposal was made, it would stop servicing payment on the debt involved. Those payments amount to around $3.5 billion for the rest of the year, government data show.

