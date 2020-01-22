Argentine bond market braces as Buenos Aires payment deadline looms

Argentine sovereign and provincial bonds held steady on Wednesday, as the market braced hours ahead of a deadline for creditors to green light or reject a plan by the province of Buenos Aires to delay a $250 million payment due on Jan. 26.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.