Argentine black market peso weakens 2.14% to all-time low 140 per dollar

Adds context

BUENOS AIRES, July 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's black market peso weakened 2.14% on Friday to an all-time low of 140 per U.S. dollar while the official exchange rate, controlled by the central bank, was nearly unchanged at 71.9 per dollar.

With analysts expecting a double-digit contraction of gross domestic product this year driven in part by the lockdown declared on March 20 against the coronavirus, more Argentines resorted to buying dollars on the black market this week as the central bank increases foreign exchange controls.

The previous record low, reached in mid-May, was 138 pesos to the greenback. Adding to the financial uncertainty this year, Argentina is restructuring about $65 billion in what it has labeled "unsustainable" sovereign debt.

The country is facing a standoff with bondholders after creditors joined forces to reject the government's debt revamp proposal and put forth one of their own. Argentina could cede ground on legal terms of a restructuring, but sources said it will not increase its offer of overall payments.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.