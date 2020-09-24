Argentine black market peso slips to record low 147 per dollar

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's black market peso currency opened 1.36% weaker to hit a record low 147 per U.S. dollar on Thursday, with an illiquid market registering continued nervousness over new capital controls and an economy in deep recession.

The gap between the black market peso and the official rate ARS=RASL widened to 93.9%, traders said, as savers ditched the local currency in favor of safe-haven U.S. dollars. The official rate, controlled by central bank interventions, was 75.78 pesos to the greenback.

The previous record weak point for the local currency was 145 pesos to the dollar set on Sept. 16, just after the central bank announced an increase in taxes on Argentine businesses and savers buying dollars. The bank is using tighter capital controls as part of its effort to protect its reserves.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by Steve Orlofsky)

