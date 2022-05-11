Argentine 22/23 wheat harvest seen falling to 19 mln tonnes- Rosario Grains Exchange

Adds information from the report

BUENOS AIRES, May 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat harvest for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 19 million tonnes, down from the 22.1 million tonnes harvested in the previous season, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday.

Argentina has traditionally been an important wheat exporter and has become even more so as Russia and Ukraine, two top global wheat suppliers, are embroiled in war.

The Rosario Grains Exchange maintained its 2021/22 season forecast for soy and corn production, both currently in harvest. The exchange estimates a soy harvest of 41.2 million tonnes and a corn harvest of 49.2 million tonnes.

The exchange added that its expects a total of 6.35 million hectares to be planted with 22/23 wheat, 550,000 hectares less than in the previous season, a consequence of the active La Nina weather phenomenon, which reduces rainfall in the center of Argentina, the country's main agricultural region.

"With the lack of forecasts of rains until May 20, the current conditions of La Nina and the possibility of having a third" La Nina, important losses in some provinces cannot be ruled out, the exchange said.

Argentine farmers are about to kick off the sowing of wheat for the 2022/23 cycle. For that and the early development of plants, adequate levels of humidity are needed.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Kylie Madry and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Andrea Ricci)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.