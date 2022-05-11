Argentine 2022/23 wheat harvest seen falling to 19 mln tonnes- Rosario Grains Exchange

BUENOS AIRES, May 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat harvest for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 19 million tonnes, down from the 22.1 million tonnes harvested in the previous season, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday.

Argentina has traditionally been an important wheat exporter and has become even more so as Russia and Ukraine, two top global wheat suppliers, are embroiled in war.

The Rosario Grains Exchange maintained its 2021/22 season forecast for soy and corn production, both currently in harvest. The exchange estimates a soy harvest of 41.2 million tonnes and a corn harvest of 49.2 million tonnes.

