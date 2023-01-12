Argentine 2022/23 soybean harvest estimate cut to 41 mln tonnes -Buenos Aires exchange

Adds details, quote from exchange's report

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's soybean harvest for the 2022/23 cycle is estimated at 41 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, down from the 48 million tonnes previously estimated, after agricultural areas were hit by drought.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed soybean oil and meal, but the productivity of its main crop is being affected by a drought that began last May.

The phenomenon, the worst in 60 years, led the Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday to sharply reduce its harvest estimates and the Buenos Aires exchange to say soybean production forecast could drop up to 25%.

Until Wednesday, Argentine farmers had planted 89.1% of the 16.2 million hectares planned for cultivation, the grains weekly report showed.

Harvest of Argentine wheat for the 2022/23 campaign ended last week, with a final production of 12.4 million tonnes, well below the 22.4 million tonnes collected in the previous campaign, also due to the severe lack of water that affected the plants during the campaign.

