Argentine 2022/23 corn production cut again to 34 mln T - exchange

Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

June 22, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, June 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2022/23 corn production is expected to be 34 million metric tons, down from the 36 million forecast previously, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, as the South American country grapples with the fallout of a major drought.

The exchange also nudged down its forecast for the 2023/24 wheat planting area to 6.1 million hectares, down from 6.3 million hectares previously expected.

