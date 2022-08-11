US Markets

Argentina's YPF ups capex on inflation, increased activity

Argentine national oil company YPF is increasing its forecast 2022 capital expenditures, up some 10% to $4 billion, on inflationary pressures and previously planned increased activity for next year, executives said Thursday.

The company is also expecting additional price increases throughout the second half of the year to adjust for the depreciation of the Argentine peso compared to the U.S. dollar, Chief Financial Officer Alejandro Lew said on a call.

