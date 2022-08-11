Argentina's YPF ups capex forecast on inflation, increased activity

Updates with additional information

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Argentine national oil company YPF is increasing its forecast 2022 capital expenditures by some 10% to $4 billion, on inflationary pressures and above-expected activity, executives said Thursday.

The increase in the second half is partly "the result of better performance than anticipated in the first half," Chief Financial Officer Alejandro Lew said on a call with analysts following the company's second-quarter results.

The state-run producer now expects to drill and complete about 120 wells this year, up from the previously estimated 100, Lew added.

YPF is also expecting additional price increases throughout the second half of the year to adjust for the depreciation of the Argentine peso and the gap between the international and domestic market, according to Lew.

"Going forward, we expect to continue with the strategy that we have been deploying during most of the year," Lew said, adding prices had already increased from the end of the second quarter.

"Primarily in the case of diesel, we are running about 10% higher, while on gasoline we are just slightly below," Lew said.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito and David Evans)

