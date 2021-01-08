US Markets

Argentina's YPF to revamp at least $6.2 bln in bonds - source

Contributor
Eliana Raszewski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ENRIQUE MARCARIAN

Argentina's state-controlled energy company will restructure at least $6.2 billion in bonds, a company source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

Adds context, quote from source

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's state-controlled energy company will restructure at least $6.2 billion in bonds, a company source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

Argentina, already contending with a long recession before the COVID-19 pandemic further punished the economy, restructured about $100 billion in sovereign bonds last year. The government is currently renegotiating loans from the International Monetary Fund while provincial governments also revamp their obligations.

The economic contraction has cut demand for energy.

"With this transaction, YPF YPFD.BA aspires to solve an extremely complex financial situation that the company is going through as a consequence of the pandemic and to generate the necessary funds to resume a growth path," said the source, who asked not to be named.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Hugh Bronstein, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular