Argentina's YPF to revamp at least $6.2 bln in bonds - source

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's state-controlled energy company will restructure at least $6.2 billion in bonds, a company source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

Argentina, already contending with a long recession before the COVID-19 pandemic further punished the economy, restructured about $100 billion in sovereign bonds last year. The government is currently renegotiating loans from the International Monetary Fund while provincial governments also revamp their obligations.

The economic contraction has cut demand for energy.

"With this transaction, YPF YPFD.BA aspires to solve an extremely complex financial situation that the company is going through as a consequence of the pandemic and to generate the necessary funds to resume a growth path," said the source, who asked not to be named.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Hugh Bronstein, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

