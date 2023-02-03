Argentina's YPF to build $260 million wind farm

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 3 (Reuters) - YPF Luz, the electricity unit of Argentina's state oil company YPF YPFD.BA, said on Friday it will invest $260 million to build a new wind farm in the central province of Cordoba.

The project, to be located in the town of General Levalle, is expected to have an installed capacity of 155 megawatts (MW), which will enable it to power more than 190,000 homes, the company said in a statement.

The new wind farm will have a capacity factor of more than 50% and will prevent annual emissions of more than 350,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

"The park will have 25 wind turbines of 6.2 MW each in a surface of 4,360 hectares (10,774 acres)," the company statement added.

With General Levalle, there are now seven provinces in which YPF is present, Martin Mandarano, executive director of YPF Luz, noted in the statement.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi Editing by Marguerita Choy)

