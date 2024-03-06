Argentina's YPF swings to $1.9 billion net loss in fourth quarter

Adds production growth in paragraph 3, operating costs and EBITDA in paragraph 5, weaker sales in paragraph 6, political context in paragraphs 7-9

March 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's national oil company YPF YPFD.BA swung to a net loss of $1.86 billion in the fourth quarter, the firm said on Wednesday, driven largely by weaker sales and a hefty impairment charge.

Revenues fell 9.7% to $4.194 billion from $4.645 billion in the October-to-December period in 2022, it said in a statement, despite the steady production increase from western Argentina's massive Vaca Muerta shale formation, one of the biggest in the world.

YPF said total oil and gas production increased 2% in the fourth quarter, with crude output up 10%.

The company, one of Argentina's top domestic sellers of refined fuels, said it took a $1.782 billion impairment charge to pay for the deterioration of assets.

Operating costs in the quarter fell 4.1% year-on-year, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, slid 5.9% to $1.151 billion.

The company reported weaker sales at gas stations in the quarter, which were compensated partly by higher prices.

Argentina's new libertarian President Javier Milei announced an energy sector "emergency" in mid-December shortly after taking office, saying his government would tighten control over the country's local gas and electricity regulators and seek to allow long-controlled prices to rise.

The Argentine government holds 51% of YPF shares. As a candidate, Milei said he would seek to privatize the firm once it gained value, in an effort to reduce the state's share in the market and improve public accounts.

Milei's government has since backtracked from pushing for privatization, removing the plan from a proposed package of reforms.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Valentine Hilaire, Richard Chang and Chris Reese)

