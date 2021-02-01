Argentina's YPF sweetens debt offer again in bid to clinch deal

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Argentine state energy giant YPF YPFD.BA, YPF.N further improved its $6.2 billion debt restructuring offer to creditors on Monday and pushed back the deadline for accepting it, raising expectations that a deal could be clinched.

The firm, which spearheads development of the South American nation's huge Vaca Muerta shale fields, said in a statement that it would amend the balance between cash and new securities in the offer to give creditors a larger cash payout.

"With this adjustment, the company expects to successfully reach the end of the ongoing process," a YPF source separately told Reuters, adding the adjustment had been made after "specific suggestions from certain holders".

"YPF expects to have the participation of a significant number of its investors and thus achieve the objectives sought in the framework of the offer that was initiated on January 7."

The company said in its statement that the withdrawal deadline on the offer would be pushed to Feb. 5. It had been due to expire on Monday.

YPF's shares and bonds have been buffeted by the restructuring plan, which saw creditors slam the company over its initial offer which they forcefully rejected.

The company sweetened its offer previously in late January, which lifted its bonds on rising hopes of a deal.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Alistair Bell)

