Argentina's YPF sweetens $6.2 bln debt offer after investor backlash

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's YPF YPFD.BAYPF.N has sweetened its offer to creditors after its plans to swap some $6.2 billion in bonds sparked a fierce backlash from investors and dragged down the state energy giant's shares.

The firm, which is spearheading development of Argentina's huge Vaca Muerta shale reserves of oil and gas, said in a statement the amendments would offer stronger guarantees to creditors and would increase the value of the offer by raising coupons.

A company source told Reuters that the changes had been made based on suggestions made by investors in order to "make the proposal more attractive." The offer deadline would be pushed by a day until Feb. 5.

"The modifications mainly seek to strengthen the guarantee structure of the bond backed with export flows due in 2026 and address investors' concerns about the lack of flows during the next two years," the source added.

The person added that the changes reflected YPF's willingness to work with the market despite "the difficult financial situation" due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic aggravating the decline in gas and oil production.

"The offer now looks more reasonable, where there is an improvement in the current value," said Roberto Geretto at Argentina's Banco CMF, adding that the move to push up coupons rather than increasing the nominal amount was smart.

The new proposal includes coupons on the three new bonds starting at rates of 4% for the 2026 bond, 2.5% in the 2029 notes and 1.5% for the 2033 bond.

To increase the economic value of the offer, YPF hiked final interest rates on the new 2026 and 2029 bonds from 8.5% to 9%, applicable from January 2023, and modified the amortization structures of the bonds to shorten the average maturity.

Argentina's government appointed Pablo González president of YPF last week to replace liberal economist Guillermo Nielsen.

YPF's shares rose around 6% on Tuesday in Buenos Aires trading and 5.2% in New York.

