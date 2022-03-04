Argentina's YPF sees hard time to track rising global oil prices

BUENOS AIRES, March 4 (Reuters) - Argentina state-controlled oil company YPF YPFD.BA sees it difficult for the sector to fully track rising international prices, chief executive Sergio Affronti said on Friday, citing global geopolitical tensions and a local economic crisis.

"We expect to continue adjusting prices at the pump in a sustainable way to counter the effects of the depreciation of the (Argentine) currency while also aiming to reduce - at least partially - the spread between local and international prices," Affronti said during a conference call with analysts.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski in Buenos Aires and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo)

