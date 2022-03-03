Argentina's YPF sees fourth-quarter profit dip by more than half

March 3 (Reuters) - Argentine state oil company YPF YPFD.BA on Thursday posted a $247 million net profit in the fourth quarter 2021, a 54% drop compared to the same quarter the previous year.

YPF, which leads the development of the South American country's massive Vaca Muerta shale formation, posted fourth-quarter revenue of $3.62 billion, a 60% jump year-on-year.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Nicolas Misculin, Eliana Raszewski and Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.