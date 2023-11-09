News & Insights

Argentina's YPF sees crude production recover strongly in October

Credit: REUTERS/MATIAS BAGLIETTO

November 09, 2023 — 08:17 am EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Argentine national oil company YPF saw crude oil production decline slightly in the third quarter but "recover strongly" in the month of October, it said in a presentation on Thursday.

Preliminary figures showed YPF pumped 250,000 barrels per day of crude in October, up from the 237,000 barrels per day logged in the third quarter.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle

