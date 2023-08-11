Argentina's YPF sees continued govt backing for oil and gas after elections

Adds details, quote fromearnings call background

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's state-run oil company YPF on Friday said it expects government policy to remain supportive of the energy sector following the outcome of general elections this October.

A primary vote that will decide the candidates is slated for Sunday.

"We would expect policy to remain supportive for our sector," a top executive said in a quarterlyearnings call adding that several presidential hopefuls had commented on the strategic value of the Vaca Muerta formation.

YPF leads the development of Vaca Muerta, a Belgium-sized formation in Patagonia's Neuquen province, which analysts believe could in a few years help the country reverse a multi-billion dollar energy deficit and become a net energy exporter.

YPF saw its crude exports increase over the second quarter thanks to the May launch of operations at the Transandino pipeline which connects Vaca Muerta with Chile's Pacific coast.

The company predicts the pipeline will pump out some 70,000 barrels per day by year-end and continue growing over 2024 towards its full capacity of 110,000 barrels per day.

YPF said its oil output should remain fairly flat in the third quarter before increasing in the final three months of the year.

On Thursday, the company posted a quarterly net profit down 53%, hit by higher costs and maintenance projects while crude prices fell internationally.

Oil firms across the region saw earnings plunge, with Mexico's Pemex PEMX.UL reporting a profit down almost 80%, while Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN saw it sink 61% and Brazil's Petrobras' PETR4.SA slid 36%.

YPF said higher production should help offset costs, which it expects to remain stable, through the remainder of the year.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.