Argentina's YPF says imports likely 'high' over southern spring

May 12, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

May 12 (Reuters) - Argentina state-run oil company YPF YPFD.BA will likely import more crude over the coming quarters, especially over the southern spring season, as it carries out maintenance projects amid the development of new pipelines.

A company executive said imports would likely be "high," particularly between July and September, during a conference call following YPF's first-quarter results, when it posted a net profit up 28% from a year earlier.

