Recasts on fourth-quarter results

YPF's crude oil production came in around 232,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 3.1% from the third quarter, while gas production shrank 7% on lower seasonal demand.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.