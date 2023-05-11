News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina's YPF posts 27.7% rise in Q1 net profit

Credit: REUTERS/MATIAS BAGLIETTO

May 11, 2023 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Aida Pelaez Fernandez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Argentina state-run oil company YPF YPFD.BA on Thursday reported a 27.7% rise in its first quarter net profit, reaching $341 million.

The firm's revenues for the quarter jumped 12.7% to $4.24 billion, YPF said in a filing.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Aida Pelaez Fernandez; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.