Argentina's YPF posts 27.7% rise in Q1 net profit

MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Argentina state-run oil company YPF YPFD.BA on Thursday reported a 27.7% rise in its first quarter net profit, reaching $341 million.

The firm's revenues for the quarter jumped 12.7% to $4.24 billion, YPF said in a filing.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Aida Pelaez Fernandez; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.