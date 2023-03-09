Argentina's YPF posts 2022 profit over $2 bln as production rises

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's state-run oil company YPF YPFD.BA on Thursday reported a record annual net profit of $2.2 billion in 2022, as its hydrocarbon production rose across the board.

The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year rose 27% to nearly $5 billion, YPF said in a press release.

YPF said its annual production had increased 7% compared to 2021, averaging 503,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Morland)

