Argentina's YPF hits decade-high gasoil supply as fuel demand jumps

BUENOS AIRES, April 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's national oil company YPF YPFD.BA boosted supplies of gasoil last month and during the first few days of April to their highest level in a decade, the firm said on Tuesday, in a bid to meet spiking demand for motor fuels.

Gasoil, a type of diesel, is mostly used in Argentina as a fuel for trucks, especially in the country's key agriculture sector. Farmers warned last week about shortages.

"YPF is making its maximum production, import and logistics efforts to sustain growing demand for diesel in a context of international fuel shortages," YPF said.

"Gasoil for agricultural production is guaranteed," YPF added, without giving more details on supplies.

The global scramble for oil and gas supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed many countries to look for ways to boost fuel supplies for local buyers, with prices for crude and refined products soaring on growing uncertainty. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Demand for the motor fuel has jumped due in part to price differentials with neighboring countries especially near Argentina's borders, a company source told Reuters. The official declined to be identified in line with company policy.

The source, who also declined to specify volumes, added that gasoil demand during the first two months of this year was up 8% compared with the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, and that the same level of demand growth is expected through at least June.

YPF chief executive Sergio Affronti has previously said the firm aims to double crude oil production by 2026, from around 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) to some 450,000 bpd.

Argentina's leading oil company pumps a large and growing portion of its output from the country's massive Vaca Muerta shale deposits, the world's fourth-biggest reserve for shale oil and second-biggest for shale gas.

