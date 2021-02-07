World Markets
Argentina's YPF further sweetens debt offer

Rama Venkat Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ENRIQUE MARCARIAN

Argentine state energy giant YPF further improved its $6.2 billion debt restructuring offer to creditors on Sunday and extended the deadline for accepting it.

The company, which spearheads development of the South American nation's huge Vaca Muerta shale fields, said in a statement that under the amended terms, it would offer creditors a larger cash payout.

YPF said the withdrawal deadline on the offer would be extended to Feb. 10. It had been due to expire on Friday.

The company has said it is restructuring its debt because of restrictions on access to foreign currency established by the Argentine central bank and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on YPF.

