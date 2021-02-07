Argentina's YPF further sweetens debt offer

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Argentine state energy giant YPF YPFD.BA, YPF.N further improved its $6.2 billion debt restructuring offer to creditors on Sunday and extended the deadline for accepting it.

The company, which spearheads development of the South American nation's huge Vaca Muerta shale fields, said in a statement that under the amended terms, it would offer creditors a larger cash payout.

YPF said the withdrawal deadline on the offer would be extended to Feb. 10. It had been due to expire on Friday.

The company has said it is restructuring its debt because of restrictions on access to foreign currency established by the Argentine central bank and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on YPF.

