Argentina's YPF eyes ambitious capex plan driven by Vaca Muerta operations

Adds comments and background

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Improvements in Argentine national oil company YPF's Vaca Muerta shale formation operations will allow for a more ambitious capex plan in coming years, a top executive for the company said Thursday.

The company, which set up a $4 billion capex plan for 2022, is still working on next year's budget, Chief Financial Officer Alejandro Lew told investors on a call to discuss third-quarter results.

The firm sees further price pressures for the fourth quarter, which will reduce its earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which stood at $1.5 billion during the third quarter.

Operating costs rose 34% from the year-ago quarter due to inflation and general company growth, the firm noted in its quarterly results published Wednesday.

The oil company reported Wednesday that it from the same period last year as production and prices rose.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.