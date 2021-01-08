Argentina's YPF earmarks $6.2 bln in bonds for debt swap

Adds details, analyst comment

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF YPFD.BA has earmarked some $6.2 billion in bonds for a debt swap, the company said in a letter to regulators on Friday.

The announcement marks the latest push of the South American country to overhaul its debt burden after restructuring about $100 billion in sovereign bonds last year.

Argentina, which was already contending with a long recession before the COVID-19 pandemic further punished the economy, is currently also renegotiating loans from the International Monetary Fund, while provincial governments are in the process of revamping their obligations.

The economic contraction has cut demand for energy, while the central bank, in a bid to preserve its reserves in the face of a fast-weakening local currency, has restricted access to dollars for companies seeking to make large bond payments.

In the regulatory statement, the company said it plans to issue three new bonds in exchange for seven outstanding bonds maturing between 2021 and 2047 with a face value of $6.23 billion.

The new bonds to be issued will be export-backed notes due in 2026 with a coupon of 8.5%, as well as bonds maturing in 2029 and 2033 with a coupon of 8.5% and 7.0% respectively.

The offer to swap the notes will expire on Feb. 4, the statement said.

"With this transaction, YPF hopes to solve an extremely complex financial situation that the company is going through as a consequence of the pandemic and to generate the necessary funds to resume a growth path," said a company source, who asked not to be named.

YPF bonds came under pressure in the wake of the news, with its 2047 bonds AR173669399= falling as much as 5 cents in the dollar from Thursday's close to trade at a one month low, according to Refinitiv data. Most of the bonds traded down around 2 cents in the dollar, many hovering close to one-month lows. AR105507127=, AR221041429=

Earlier on Friday, Citi analysts identified key risks to the company as "capital controls, devaluation, and hyperinflation," labeling the company's debt amortization profile as "challenging."

