Argentina's YPF aims to catch $1 bln in financing for investment in 2023

BENGALURU, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's state-run company YPF aims to raise about $1 billion in financing as part of its return to debt markets this year, the company's chairman told Reuters on Monday.

The money is expected to fund about 20% of a $5 billion investment plan for this year, primarily focused on boosting oil and gas output at the country's Vaca Muerta shale formation, Chairman Pablo Gonzalez said on the sidelines of an energy conference in India.

YPF and Malaysia's Petronas have planned a series of technical meetings on Feb. 22 in Argentina to discuss the legal terms of an ambitious liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the South American country, Gonzalez added.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Shariq Khan, Editing by Marianna Parraga)

