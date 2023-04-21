Argentina's wheat planted area seen growing to 6.7 million hectares in 2023/24 season

Adds details from grains exchange report

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 (Reuters) - Argentina is expected to plant 6.7 million hectares of wheat in the 2023/24 season, above the 6.1 million hectares planted in the previous season, the Buenos Aires grain exchange said in a report on Friday.

Farmers in Argentina, a key global supplier of wheat, will begin planting their first lots of the new crop in the second half of May, following a historic drought that devastated the sector andpractically cut the 2022/23 season's wheat harvest in half to 12.4 million tons.

Argentina is also the world's top exporter of processed soy meal and oil and the No. 3 for corn, which are its main exports and top sources of foreign currency that it desperately needs to refill depleted reserves and pay off its looming debts.

But its 2022/23 campaign has faced what the government has called the worst drought on record.

"A need for liquidity as a consequence of the low yields registered during the 2022/23 campaign" is one of the reasons fueling this expansion, said the exchange.

Farmers usually use the income generated by wheat to finance the production of soybeans and corn.

The exchange said "a global climate scenario in transition from 'warm neutral' and prospects for the establishment of an 'El Niño' scenario during the spring of this year" are also driving the 2023/24 wheat forecast.

The El Niño phenomenon is expected to cause higher-than-usual rainfall in Argentina's agricultural provinces, which analysts have said would be beneficial in replenishing depleted soil moisture levels.

