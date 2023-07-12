Argentina's wheat harvest seen yielding less due to lack of rain

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, July 12 (Reuters) - The Rosario grains exchange cut its forecast for Argentina's ongoing wheat harvest by about 4%,compared to a prior crop estimate, according to a report issued on Wednesday that blamed the revision on a lack of rainfall in some farming areas.

The exchange estimates that the 2023/2024 season will yield 15.6 million metric tons, down from its prior forecast of 16.2 million metric tons.

The wheat crop is usually planted in May, with the harvest generally completed in the following January.

In its monthly report, the exchange projectedthe recently completed 2022/2023 soybean harvest - Argentina's top cash crop - at 20 million metric tons, down about 2% from the 20.5 million tons previously expected.

The 2022/2023 soy season kicked off in October, and ended earlier this month.

The exchange labeled 2022/2023 a "bad season" for soybeans, as the harvest came in 59% lower than was initially expected due to the impact of historic drought conditions.

The South American agricultural powerhouse is the world's largest exporter of processed soybeans as well as a major corn and wheat supplier, and export income from grains sales are a key source of hard currency for the cash-strapped government.

The exchange noted that June rainfall came in much lower than expected, while also faulting "(weather) forecasts that systematically failed."

It added that the estimate for the 2023/2024 wheat planting area has been cut by 200,000 hectares, to total 5.4 million hectares. It noted that the cut would have been greater if there was no recent rainfall.

The exchange also maintained its 2022/2023 corn harvest estimate at 32 million metric tons, with 60% of the farming area for the grain planted so far.

Argentina's corn crop is usually planted beginning in late September, with the harvest concluding the following August.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Diane Craft)

