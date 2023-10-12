News & Insights

Argentina's wheat harvest revised down by about 2% -grains exchange

October 12, 2023 — 02:58 pm EDT

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The forecast for Argentina's wheat crop during the 2023/2024 harvesting season was cut by about 2% to 16.2 million metric tons, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange announced on Thursday.

The previous crop estimate from the exchange stood at 16.5 million tons.

The forecast is subject to the evolution of weather conditions and the impact of recent frosts, the exchange added.

The wheat harvest is set to start in the coming weeks.

Corn, which is currently being planted, will also be hit by dry weather conditions.

Argentina is the third biggest corn exporter, and an ongoing water deficit could affect its planting area for the season, which is currently estimated at 7.3 million hectares, the exchange added.

