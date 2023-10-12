Argentina's wheat harvest revised down by about 2% -grains exchange

Adds context on downward forecast

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The forecast for Argentina's wheat crop during the 2023/2024 harvesting season was cut by about 2% to 16.2 million metric tons, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange announced on Thursday.

The previous crop estimate from the exchange stood at 16.5 million tons.

The forecast is subject to the evolution of weather conditions and the impact of recent frosts, the exchange added.

The wheat harvest is set to start in the coming weeks.

Corn, which is currently being planted, will also be hit by dry weather conditions.

Argentina is the third biggest corn exporter, and an ongoing water deficit could affect its planting area for the season, which is currently estimated at 7.3 million hectares, the exchange added.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.