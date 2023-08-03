Argentina's wheat fields get boost from warm, dry winter weather

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Warm, dry weather over the last week allowed Argentine farmers to resume their wheat planting in previously muddied fields in the south of the country's core agricultural area, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said Thursday in its weekly crop report.

Argentina is a major world exporter of wheat and far hotter-than-normal temperatures in recent days, in the middle of the southern hemisphere winter, have helped dry up fields soaked by recent rains, allowing farmers to plant their 2023/24 crop.

"If favorable conditions prevail, the remaining 90,000 hectares could be planted in the next few days," the exchange said.

The exchange calculates that farmers have planted 98.5% of the 6 million hectares it predicts they will plant with wheat over the current season.

The warm, dry weather likely also boosted the 2022/23 corn crop's harvest, the exchange added, with production estimated at some 34 million metric tons.

Farmers in the country, the world's third biggest exporter of corn, have so far harvested 72.6% of the crop, it added.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Conor Humphries)

