Argentina's wheat crop seen dipping 3% due to adverse weather

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat harvest for the 2022/23 season is expected to total 16 million tonnes, down 3% due to poor weather conditions including drought and freezing temperatures in some areas, an analyst with the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday.

The exchange previously estimatedthewheat crop at 16.5 million tonnes.

Rosario exchange analyst Cristian Russo described the expected decline in yields as likely the lowest in seven years as the result of months of scarce rainfall plus last weekend's late season freeze that also damaged harvest forecasts.

