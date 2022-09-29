World Markets

Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale output facing equipment, transport limits, says analyst

Activity levels are at all-time highs in Argentina's prime oil and gas producing region, but equipment and transport bottlenecks are limiting its growth, an analyst said on Thursday at a energy conference.

The Vaca Muerta shale region in the Neuquen province needs more drilling rigs, hydraulic fracturing fleets and natural gas pipelines transport to continue growing, said Alexandre Ramos, Rystad Energy's vice president of shale research.

