Argentina's upcoming 2021/22 wheat crop seen at 19 mln tonnes - exchange

BUENOS AIRES, May 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2021/22 wheat crop is expected at 19 million tonnes, equal to the country's record-setting harvest in the 2018/19 season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a preliminary forecast on Tuesday.

Sowing of wheat in Argentina will start over the weeks ahead, with harvesting usually ending in January. Last season's wheat crop was 17 million tonnes. The country is a major wheat exporter, with most shipments destined for neighboring Brazil.

"Wheat should maintain its planting area and aims to match the production record achieved during the 2018/19 cycle," the exchange said in a tweet.

In April it said it expected a 2021/22 wheat planting area of ​​6.5 million hectares. It said the crop should be supported by good soil moisture and high international grain prices.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.