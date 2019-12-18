Argentina's 'unsustainable' debt should not be hard to restructure -central bank chief

Adds details, quote for central bank president

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's debt is "unsustainable" but should not be difficult to restructure, considering the problem lies mainly with repayment schedules and interest coupon amounts, central bank chief Miguel Angel Pesce said in a public address on Wednesday.

He also called Argentine interest rates "exorbitant" and said they would "surely" go down over the short term.

"We are again in problem of unsustainability of our debt, but it is a problem of payment agenda and coupon value that will not be so difficult to solve," said Pesce, who started the job last week after Argentina's new president, moderate Peronist Alberto Fernandez, was inaugurated.

He said central bank transfers of cash reserves to Argentina's Treasury should be as small as possible and last for the shortest possible period of time. The government needs cash to pay for an increase in welfare promised by Fernandez and renegotiate about $100 billion in sovereign bonds and loans.

