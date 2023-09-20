News & Insights

Argentina's unemployment rate drops to 6.2% in Q2

September 20, 2023 — 02:59 pm EDT

Written by Hernan Nessi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's unemployment rate stood at 6.2% in the second quarter of 2023, the country's official statistics agency said on Wednesday, a slight drop from the rate of 6.9% during the same period a year earlier.

