Argentina's unemployment rate drops to 6.2% in Q2

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's unemployment rate stood at 6.2% in the second quarter of 2023, the country's official statistics agency said on Wednesday, a slight drop from the rate of 6.9% during the same period a year earlier.

