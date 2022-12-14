Argentina's soy sales pick up pace, over three-quarters sold

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's soy farmers sold 76% of the 2021/2022 harvest as of last week, according to agriculture ministry data released on Wednesday, slightly below the volume sold at the same point during the previous harvest.

Grains powerhouse Argentina is the world's top soy exporter, and the country's main cash crop is closely watched since soybean sales, as well as soymeal and soyoil derivatives, bring in much-needed U.S. dollars to central bank coffers, used in part to pay down the government's large debt load.

The 2021/2022 soy crop totaled 44 million tonnes.

About 812,000 tonnes of soy were sold from Dec. 1-7, helped by a government-authorized preferential exchange rate.

The government launched its latest so-called soy dollar exchange rate of 230 pesos per greenback on Nov. 27, in a bid to incentivize sales. The preferential rate is set to last through the end of the year.

The tightly-controlled official exchange rate currently hovers around 172 pesos per U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, 73% of Argentina's 2021/2022 corn crop has been sold, according to official data. The season's corn crop reached 59 million tonnes. At the same point last season, farmers had sold nearly 76% of the crop.

Argentina is the world's No. 3 corn exporter.

The 2022/2023 season kicked off in September, but corn planting was delayed due to prolonged drought conditions in key farming areas and resulted in the smallest planted area in the last six years, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange.

Meanwhile, about 6.2 million tonnes of the South American country's 2022/2023 wheat crop has been sold through last week, or about 46% of the expected harvest.

The wheat crop is seen at about 13.4 million tonnes, due to dry weather conditions which are seen extending several more months, according to a national meteorological service forecast.

(Reporting by Belen Liotti; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Marguerita Choy)

