Argentina's Senate to debate $45 bln IMF deal, approval expected

By Nicolás Misculin

BUENOS AIRES, March 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's Senate will debate a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday ahead of a final vote on the agreement that would help the embattled South American country avoid a messy default to the global lender.

The country's center-left Peronist government struck a staff-level agreement with the IMF at the start of March, which was approved last week by the lower Chamber of Deputies. If approved in the Senate, as expected, it would become law.

The bill lays out a new schedule of financing over a 30-month period to replace a failed $57 billion program from 2018 which the grains-producing country is unable to pay back after years of recession, spiraling inflation and capital flight.

It has broad support from the center-right opposition, though some ruling party lawmakers have opposed it citing the economic strings attached, which include reducing the fiscal deficit, raising interest rates and cutting energy subsidies.

"The agreement with the Fund must be approved. I have no doubt that the best thing that can happen to Argentina is to strike an agreement with the Fund," Roberto Basualdo, a senator from the opposition alliance Juntos por el Cambio, told Reuters.

"We need to grow and the only way to grow is to be in international markets."

Carlos Espínola, a senator from the ruling Frente de Todos coalition, told local television he was confident the government had enough votes to get the majority it needed from the 72 members of the Senate to pass the bill.

"There will be more than 50 votes in favor of the agreement," he said. "We have to guarantee from the political side the instruments that the president needs."

President Alberto Fernandez wants a quick approval of the agreement ahead of a $2.8 billion payment due to the IMF at the start of next week and billions more later this year. The new program would see repayments made between 2026 and 2034.

(Reporting by Nicolás Misculin; Additional reporting by Lucila Sigal and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Hugh Lawson)

