Argentina’s Senate Hosts First-Ever Conference on Bitcoin Regulation

For the first time in history, the Argentine Senate has opened its doors to discuss Bitcoin, thanks to the efforts of NGO Bitcoin Argentina. The conference, titled “Bitcoin and its Regulatory Framework,” was held this week in the Arturo Illia Hall of the Legislative Palace.

Organized by NGO Bitcoin Argentina, the event brought together key political advisors and department heads from various political blocs to explore Bitcoin’s potential impact on Argentina’s economy and regulatory landscape. Gabriela Battiato, lawyer and Legal Coordinator of NGO Bitcoin Argentina, led an in-depth discussion on Bitcoin’s philosophy, evolution, and the ongoing global regulatory debates surrounding its adoption.

“This is a key step toward legislative recognition of the crypto ecosystem. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are already part of the economic reality, and it is essential that strategic decision-makers have clear and accurate information,” said Ricardo Mihura, President of NGO Bitcoin Argentina.

The conference was spearheaded by Senator Antonio José Rodas, with the participation of Senator Mariana Juri of Mendoza, and showcased growing bipartisan interest in understanding and integrating Bitcoin within Argentina’s legal framework. Their discussion on Bitcoin focused on the transformative potential of it and its increasing role in global finance.

“This event sets a precedent and reinforces our goal of bringing knowledge about Bitcoin and blockchain to all sectors of society. We will continue promoting these spaces because we believe that only through dialogue and education can we build appropriate regulations and foster the development of the sector,” said Jimena Vallone, Executive Director of NGO Bitcoin Argentina.

