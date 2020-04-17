Argentina's risk profile improves, but peso opens at new all-time low

World Markets

Argentina's peso opened 0.18% weaker at a new all-time low of 65.86 per U.S. dollar on Friday, a day after the South American country unveiled a long-awaited sovereign debt restructuring proposal.

BUENOS AIRES, April 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso opened 0.18% weaker at a new all-time low of 65.86 per U.S. dollar on Friday, a day after the South American country unveiled a long-awaited sovereign debt restructuring proposal.

Some Wall Street analysts had been put off by the lack of detail offered in the plan, with more specifics of the offer expected to be announced by the government later on Friday.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman laid out the framework of the bond revamp on Thursday. He proposed a total $41.5 billion in debt relief, mostly in the form of reduced interest payments, as the country grapples with a recession compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Crucial details are missing," said a note from Tellimer Research. "We don't know the maturity, the principal repayment profile (bullet or amortizing, and if amortizing, when and by how much), or the precise coupon schedule."

Capital Economics said in a note it was an "aggressive proposal" that would help put Argentine's debt load on a sustainable path.

"However, there is a significant risk that negotiations between bondholders and policymakers stall while domestic costs from the coronavirus continue to rise," it said.

Economic activity has plummeted since Argentina went on lockdown on March 20.

The country's risk spread 11EMJmeanwhile fell 136 basis points to 3,851 over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, with traders citing an improving global scenario.

