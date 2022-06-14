Argentina's rampant inflation seen easing slightly in May

World Markets

Argentina's monthly inflation rate is expected to clock in at 5.2% in May, still painfully high but slower than the two previous months, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

BUENOS AIRES, June 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate is expected to clock in at 5.2% in May, still painfully high but slower than the two previous months, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The median response from 15 local and foreign analysts indicated the rate would cool from the 6% reached in April and the year-high 6.7% in March. The annual inflation rate, however, is still expected to top 70% by the end of the year.

The estimates of the analysts ranged from a minimum advance of 4.7% to a maximum of 5.6%.

"Although this represents a slowdown in the monthly variation, this must be weighed against annual inflation that continues to grow and will end the year above 70%," said Eugenio Mari, chief economist at Libertad y Progreso.

Argentina's INDEC statistics agency is expected to release the official inflation data later on Tuesday. The government has signaled that the monthly rate will decline.

"The month of March was the month of highest inflation that we expect for the entire year," Economy Minister Martin Guzman told local radio. "We see May with lower inflation than April."

A poll by Argentina's central bank recently hiked its forecast for annual inflation to 72.6% from 65.1% previously, a trend which has sparked regular interest rate hikes as the entity tries to rein in prices.

